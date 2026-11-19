Even Norway's three largest Norwegian-owned shipyards combined cannot meet a NOK 1bn ($103.2m) equity requirement in a naval shipbuilding tender, prompting an industry-wide call for the rules to be changed, industry association Norske Skipsverft said.

The association, which represents 22 Norwegian shipyards, has urged the country's parliament to intervene over qualification requirements issued by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA) on 4 November.

The financial threshold effectively excludes Norwegian-owned shipyards from competing for the naval vessel contract.

The association also warned that yards bidding through consortia would face joint and several liability for the entire contract, exposing individual participants to obligations equivalent to between 21 and nearly 270 times their own equity.

Norske Skipsverft managing director Asle B. Strønen criticised provisions allowing hull construction at foreign yards without requiring Norwegian ownership or construction in a NATO country. He also challenged fixed-price contract terms that would make shipbuilders responsible for designs and systems selected by FMA.

The association wants the financial criteria revised to allow Norwegian yards to compete individually or through consortia, alongside a fairer allocation of contractual risks. It is seeking a requirement for at least 80% of working hours to be carried out in Norway, with all cable installation and termination performed at Norwegian shipyards.

The proposals also call for greater use of Norwegian yards for hull construction and freedom for domestic hull builders to supply competing prime contractors. FMA requires the vessels to be built in Norway but permits their hulls to be constructed abroad.

The dispute centres on Project P1118, a programme covering up to 28 standardised vessels for Norway's navy and coast guard. The initial ocean-going procurement covers up to 20 ships, comprising 10 for Norway, six for the UK and four for Lithuania.

It is divided into two contracts covering up to 14 naval vessels and six coast guard ships.

Contract awards are targeted for 2027, with the first delivery planned for 2030. Norske Skipsverft is a Norwegian industry association representing shipbuilding companies in dealings with government authorities and customers.

FMA is a Norwegian government agency responsible for procuring and managing defence equipment for the country's armed forces.