A new European Union sanctions office will begin work in January to coordinate enforcement and efforts to prevent circumvention as restrictions expand against Russia’s shadow tanker fleet, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The Brussels-based EU Sanctions Office will become operational on 16 January 2027 within the Commission’s Secretariat-General, under the political responsibility of financial services commissioner Maria Luís Albuquerque.

It will bring together specialists from the Commission’s financial services, trade, taxation and customs departments, the European Anti-Fraud Office and other services. Staffing is expected to increase to between 50 and 60 from approximately 45 officials currently working across different departments.

The office will provide member states with compliance guidance, information sharing and economic analysis. Its remit will cover sanctions policy, implementation, enforcement and measures to prevent restrictions being circumvented through third countries.

The restructuring follows another round of EU sanctions imposed on 16 November against 12 individuals and 101 entities, including nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions.

The measures also target buyers of Russian-origin oil products in the United Arab Emirates, China, Seychelles and Oman, along with individuals owning or managing sanctioned tankers involved in transporting Russian oil. Russian energy businesses linked to refineries and the St Petersburg Oil Terminal were also listed.

The Commission has appointed Swedish diplomat Lars Danielsson as International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions. He will replace David O’Sullivan on 6 February 2027 and report directly to Albuquerque.

Danielsson served as Sweden’s ambassador and permanent representative to the EU from 2016 to 2023. He previously held senior positions in the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office, including state secretary for international and EU affairs.

The envoy will work with third countries to prevent sanctions being bypassed through alternative trade routes, financial channels and procurement networks.

“Sanctions are only as effective as our ability to implement and enforce them,” Albuquerque said. The new office will cover all EU sanctions regimes, including those concerning Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The EU has adopted 21 sanctions packages against Russia since 2022. The restructuring also follows findings by the European Court of Auditors that uneven national enforcement and weaknesses in information sharing have reduced the effectiveness of EU trade sanctions.

The European Commission is the EU’s executive institution, responsible for proposing legislation and overseeing the application of EU law. Sanctions are adopted by the Council of the EU, while enforcement remains primarily the responsibility of individual member states.