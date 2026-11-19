Cargo loadings at Turkey’s Black Sea ports fell 11.7% in the first nine months of 2026, even as total throughput rose 1.2% to 34.2m tonnes, figures from the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure show.

Loadings across the region’s harbour master districts dropped to 7.2m tonnes from 8.1m tonnes a year earlier, while a rise in cargo discharges kept overall throughput above the previous year’s level.

The decline contrasted with a 0.7% increase in loadings at Turkish ports nationwide. Total cargo handled across the country reached 412.1m tonnes between January and September, up 0.6% year on year.

The downturn was also evident at the Black Sea port of Trabzon in northeastern Turkey, where Turkish operator Trabzon Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş. handled 1.23m tonnes during the nine-month period, down 15% from 1.45m tonnes a year earlier.

Cargo loadings at Trabzon declined to 404,469 tonnes from 523,599 tonnes, while discharges fell to 826,380 tonnes from 924,777 tonnes.

The Trabzon figures cover the operator’s facilities rather than all terminals within the wider harbour master district.

Trabzon Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş. is a Turkish joint-stock company that has held a 30-year operating concession at Trabzon Port since 20 November 2003. Its services include pilotage, towage, cargo storage, terminal operations and the leasing of port facilities.