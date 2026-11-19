Total traffic at Spain's Port of Barcelona rose 1.8% year on year to 59.17m tonnes in the first 10 months of 2026, official port figures released on 17 November show.

The figure includes vessel supplies and fishing activity. Excluding these categories, cargo throughput increased 1.6% to 57.54m tonnes.

Container volumes edged down 0.1% to 3,148,836 TEU. Full import containers increased 7.7% and transshipment volumes rose 8.1%, offsetting a 7.2% decline in full export boxes.

China remained the port's largest container market, accounting for 30.5% of full container traffic after volumes rose 8.9%.

Container traffic with Vietnam increased 23.4% and Turkey 7.6%, while volumes with the United States fell 2.5% and India 2%.

Liquid bulk rose 1.9% to 14m tonnes, driven by a 53.2% increase in chemicals to 2.87m tonnes and a 33.6% rise in biofuels to 938,576 tonnes. Hydrocarbon volumes fell 9.1% to 9.52m tonnes.

Dry bulk increased 2% to 3.3m tonnes. Soybean shipments rose 17.3% to 1.38m tonnes and potash volumes climbed 13.5% to 446,100 tonnes.

Vehicle traffic grew 3.2% to 612,401 units, including 118,256 electric and hybrid vehicles, or 19.31% of the total.

Ro-ro traffic increased 2.3%, with volumes involving Italian ports up 7.8% and traffic with Spain's Balearic Islands down 0.2%.

Passenger movements rose 6.2% to 5.5m. Ferry passengers accounted for about 1.6m, up 0.5%, while 2.2m cruise passengers visited the city.

The Barcelona Port Authority is a Spanish public body with its own legal personality and assets. It administers, manages and operates the port under the coordination of Puertos del Estado, the state agency responsible for Spain's port system.