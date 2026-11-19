Greenland's plan to ban ship scrubber washwater discharges from 2027 faces questions over its scientific basis, London-based industry group Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) said.

CSA executive director Andreas Chrysostomou questioned whether Greenland had assessed the environmental risks posed by exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) in its waters.

"If Greenland has conducted an assessment to support its planned restrictions, we urge them to publish it," he said in a statement on 17 November.

Greenland's parliament, Inatsisartut, approved the government's revised proposal on 8 October. It requires Naalakkersuisut to introduce a ban on discharges from open-loop scrubbers in ports, internal waters and territorial seas from 1 July 2027.

The restrictions will extend to all systems, including closed-loop and hybrid scrubbers, from 1 July 2029. Implementing regulations have yet to be adopted.

The original proposal was introduced by Justus Hansen of Greenland's Demokraatit party before the government amended it to introduce a phased timetable.

CSA argues that restrictions should be backed by location-specific assessments under International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines MEPC.1/Circ.899.

The guidelines recommend evaluating environmental risks when considering local discharge restrictions, while also recognising the precautionary approach.

Chrysostomou called for each scrubber technology and operating mode to be assessed separately. He also argued that changes to international regulations should be pursued through the IMO rather than through regional restrictions.

Greenland's measures would go beyond the binding OSPAR restrictions adopted in 2025, which cover ports and internal waters, by extending the ban to territorial seas. Greenland has cited protection of the Arctic marine environment, fisheries and marine resources. OSPAR has raised concerns about metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in scrubber washwater.

Government documents acknowledge that the restrictions could increase costs for shipping operators, including Royal Arctic Line A/S. The financial impact remains uncertain.

Founded in 2018, Clean Shipping Alliance Ltd represents commercial shipping and cruise companies whose fleets comprise more than 3,000 vessels. The association promotes exhaust gas cleaning systems as an approved means of meeting IMO sulphur emissions limits.

Royal Arctic Line A/S is a Greenland government-owned shipping company holding an exclusive concession for freight transport to, from and between Greenlandic towns and settlements.