A merger between Italian engineering group Saipem and Luxembourg-incorporated offshore contractor Subsea7 is now expected to close in early 2027, rather than in the second half of 2026, a company statement confirmed.

The companies have secured 13 of the 16 required antitrust approvals. Reviews remain open with the European Commission and authorities in Australia and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Brazil's competition regulator CADE cleared the deal on 4 November on condition that the companies sell the rigid pipelay vessel Seven Borealis to an independent buyer approved by the watchdog. The remedy is intended to preserve competition in deepwater subsea construction projects, particularly in Brazil's pre-salt fields. Subsea7 has started seeking a buyer.

A sale-and-leaseback arrangement would keep Seven Borealis working on its existing project commitments, which extend into 2028. Saipem does not expect the disposal to undermine the deal's strategic rationale or previously projected synergies.

Egypt granted conditional approval on 9 November, requiring limits on margins in bids for local projects, subcontracting of up to 5% of awarded work to independent contractors and annual compliance reports. The obligations apply for three years, with a possible two-year extension.

The groups signed a binding merger agreement in July 2025 after a February memorandum of understanding. Subsea7 will merge into Saipem, which will be renamed Saipem7 and headquartered in Milan. Their shareholders are expected to own 50% each, with participating Subsea7 shareholders receiving 6.688 new Saipem shares per share.

The companies estimate annual synergies of €300m ($329m) from the third year after completion. The planned group was projected to generate about €21bn ($23bn) in annual revenue, based on 2024 figures, with an order backlog of €43bn ($47.2bn) as of March 2025.

Saipem's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 7.1% to €468m ($513m). It forecasts 2027 revenue of €16.5bn ($18.1bn) and EBITDA of €2bn ($2.19bn).

Subsea7's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA climbed 35% to $549m.

Saipem SpA is an Italian joint-stock company working in onshore and offshore engineering, construction and drilling, with fabrication yards and a fleet of construction and drilling vessels.

Subsea 7 S.A. is a Luxembourg public limited company providing subsea engineering, installation and offshore renewable-energy services.