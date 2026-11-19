South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has joined forces with US nuclear developer Tesser Atomics to pursue a nuclear-powered LNG carrier for commercial transatlantic service under an exclusive memorandum of understanding.

Samsung would design and build the demonstration vessel, while Tesser would supply its Triton reactor technology and lead the regulatory licensing process.

The partners are targeting routes between the US and Europe and intend to use the project to establish whether nuclear propulsion can be deployed on commercial LNG trades.

The vessel is intended to use a compact fluoride-salt-cooled high-temperature reactor with low-pressure molten salt coolant and TRISO nuclear fuel. Triton is designed for refuelling while its reactor remains in operation, potentially avoiding lengthy shutdowns and dry-docking for fuel replacement.

“Through this project, we aim to prove that a nuclear-powered merchant ship can be deployed on a commercial trade route and give shipowners the evidence they need to choose nuclear propulsion for their next generation of vessels,” said Kyung Hee Kim, executive vice president and head of Samsung Heavy’s Future Business Division.

Tesser co-founder and chief executive Per F. Peterson, a professor of nuclear engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, said the reactor needed to meet the operating demands of large cargo ships. He also co-founded US nuclear developer Kairos Power.

The project builds on Norway’s NuProShip research programme and work at SFI SAINT, a consortium led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Norwegian shipowner Knutsen OAS is involved in a separate nuclear-powered LNG tanker demonstration planned through the consortium. Samsung previously secured approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping and Liberia’s flag administration in September 2025 for a 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier concept using a separate molten salt reactor developed with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. It signed another agreement in July 2026 with US engineering firm Sargent & Lundy to develop a floating small modular reactor platform.

Founded in 1974, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. builds commercial vessels and offshore production facilities.

Texas-based Tesser Atomics develops reactor technology for marine propulsion.

Kairos Power specialises in nuclear reactors for onshore electricity generation.