Estonian shipbuilder Baltic Workboats has launched the 45-metre semi-autonomous EUROGUARD naval prototype at its Nasva yard on Saaremaa island on 18 November, a milestone in a €95m ($104.6m) European defence research and development programme.

Estonian President Ülle Madise christened the vessel, the largest military ship built in Estonia since the country regained independence.

The programme receives €65m ($71.5m) from the European Defence Fund and €30m ($33m) from participating countries and companies.

Baltic Workboats coordinates partners from 10 European countries, including France's Naval Group, the Netherlands' Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding, Norway's Kongsberg Maritime, Italy's Leonardo and Spain's Navantia.

EUROGUARD is designed for maritime surveillance, mine countermeasures, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, seabed monitoring, critical infrastructure protection, search and rescue, and deployment of unmanned systems. Its modular equipment, secure communications and obstacle-detection systems are intended to support semi-autonomous navigation, shore-based remote control and operations without crew on board.

The hybrid-powered vessel has a beam of 9.4 metres, a maximum draught of 3 metres, displacement of up to 335 tonnes and payload capacity of 100 tonnes. Its design targets include a speed of at least 20 knots, range of at least 2,000 nautical miles and endurance of 10 days.

Outfitting and systems integration will precede sea trials in Estonian waters with the Estonian Navy in spring 2027. Further demonstrations are planned through 2027, with the project due for completion by year-end.

Baltic Workboats chief executive Margus Vanaselja said foreign parties had expressed interest in leasing or testing the consortium-owned ship, but no commercial agreement has been announced.

Estonian Navy chief of staff Ain Pärna said its operational suitability remained to be established through testing.

Founded in 2000, Baltic Workboats AS builds patrol craft, workboats and ferries and operates 6,200 square metres of enclosed production space. It recorded 2025 revenue of €65.7m ($72.3m) and net profit of €3.2m ($3.5m).

Naval Group is a French naval shipbuilder and defence systems company.

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding is part of Dutch Damen Shipyards Group. Kongsberg Maritime ASA is a Norwegian marine technology company.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italian aerospace, defence and security group.

Navantia is a Spanish state-owned naval shipbuilder.