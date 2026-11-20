Vehicle shipments through Spain's ports of Valencia and Sagunto surged 27% year on year to 61,793 units in October, the Port Authority of Valencia said in its latest traffic statement.

The increase lifted vehicle volumes in the first 10 months of 2026 by 10.87% to 466,336 units. Sagunto handled 193,183 vehicles, up 31.29%, while Valencia processed 273,153, down 0.11%.

Over the rolling 12 months, vehicle traffic reached 570,229 units, an increase of 8.98%. Container traffic across the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia remained broadly stable.

Throughput slipped 0.71% to 4,718,532 TEUs in January-October, despite a 1.10% increase in October to 473,487 TEUs. Over the rolling 12 months, container volumes edged up 0.15% to 5,628,895 TEUs. Full import container traffic grew 10.79% to 959,880 TEUs in the first 10 months, contrasting with a 0.04% decline in full export volumes to 760,096 TEUs. Cargo activity involving vehicles and automotive parts increased 10.12%, while processed construction materials and chemicals recorded growth of 4.54% and 2.36%, respectively.

Overall cargo throughput fell 2.08% to 65,931,152 tonnes in January-October. October volumes declined 1.60% to 6,681,689 tonnes, while rolling 12-month throughput dropped 1.74% to 78,664,787 tonnes.

Vessel calls remained virtually unchanged at 7,309 over the rolling 12 months, compared with 7,310 in the preceding period.

Rail freight volumes rose 18.92% to 3,365,175 tonnes in January-October, while container movements by rail climbed 20.26% to 258,910 TEUs.

The Port Authority of Valencia is a Spanish public-law entity within the state port system. Its responsibilities include port infrastructure planning and development, administration of public port areas and the granting of concessions to terminal operators.