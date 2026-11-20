Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar has built a 22.45-metre ice-class tug for Norwegian operator Buksér og Berging, with the vessel achieving 40 tonnes of ahead bollard pull in sea trials, Canadian naval architect Robert Allan said.

The tug, named Bryteren, is based on Robert Allan’s new TundRA 2200 design and combines conventional harbour towage duties with ice-management capabilities for year-round operations in Norwegian waters.

Developed jointly with Buksér og Berging to meet the operator’s requirements, the vessel features an icebreaking hull, Ice Class 1B construction, ice-class azimuthing propulsion and enhanced heating and insulation. Its machinery and onboard systems are configured for temperatures as low as -25°C.

Bryteren is powered by two Caterpillar 3512E diesel engines, each rated at 1,350 bkW, driving controllable-pitch Kongsberg US205S ICE CP Z-drives. The propulsion installation incorporates selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet IMO Tier III emissions standards.

The vessel has a moulded beam of 11.28 metres, a moulded depth of 4.79 metres and gross tonnage of 272. Tank capacities comprise 64.3 cubic metres of fuel oil, 8.3 cubic metres of potable water and 3.4 cubic metres of urea.

The tug was designed and constructed to Bureau Veritas rules, carrying the classification notation BV I ✠ HULL, ✠ MACH, TUG, ICE CLASS 1B, AUT-UMS, INWATERSURVEY.

Robert Allan Ltd., established in Vancouver in 1928, is a privately owned Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy specialising in commercial and specialised vessel design.

Buksér og Berging AS is a Norwegian marine-services company engaged in harbour towage, offshore support, salvage and marine contracting.

Uzmar Gemi İnşa Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ is a Turkish shipbuilding company producing tugboats, pilot boats and other commercial workboats.

Caterpillar Inc. is a US manufacturer of engines, power systems and industrial equipment.

Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime supplies marine propulsion, automation and navigation technology.

Bureau Veritas is a French testing, inspection and certification group providing ship classification and technical assurance services through its marine and offshore business.