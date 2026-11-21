Golar LNG will continue targeting Moss-type LNG carriers for conversion into floating liquefaction plants, favouring their ability to operate in more demanding offshore conditions, chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo told investors during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

“We will continue to focus on Moss designs,” Staubo said in response to Alexander Bidwell of Webber Research & Advisory.

The spherical cargo tanks allow converted vessels to operate in a wider range of weather and sea conditions than membrane-tank ships.

Golar is targeting carriers with storage capacities of 145,000 to 177,000 cubic metres. Moss vessels are less efficient in conventional LNG transportation, making them attractive conversion candidates, although larger ships are harder to acquire because many are tied to long-term charters.

The strategy follows Golar's acquisition of the 177,427-cbm Grace Dahlia from Japanese shipping group NYK Line.

Built in 2013 by Kawasaki Heavy Industries at Sakaide in Japan, the approximately 300-metre, Marshall Islands-flagged carrier has four spherical LNG tanks.

Grace Dahlia has arrived at Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles' Yantai yard for conversion into Golar's fourth FLNG unit. The project has a production capacity of 3.5m tonnes per year, an estimated budget of $2.45bn and a scheduled delivery date in 2029. Its larger storage capacity compared with FLNG Esperanza, under construction at the same yard, will provide greater flexibility for LNG offloading.

Golar approved the fourth FLNG investment in August 2026 but has yet to secure a charter. It is targeting a contract lasting approximately 20 years. For a potential fifth unit, Golar has reserved long-lead equipment, secured additional shipyard options at CIMC Raffles and signed a letter of intent with Singapore's Seatrium.

The company will not proceed with the fifth FLNG investment until it secures a long-term contract for the fourth installation. Golar reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $23m, adjusted EBITDA of $56m and Total Golar Cash of $711m at 30 September 2026.

Golar LNG Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and maintains its principal administrative office in London. Its FLNG portfolio includes Gimi offshore Mauritania and Senegal and Hilli, undergoing modifications in Singapore ahead of deployment in Argentina. Total liquefaction capacity operating or under construction exceeds 12m tonnes annually.

NYK Line is the name used by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, a Japanese shipping company.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is a Japanese industrial manufacturer. CIMC Raffles is a Chinese offshore shipbuilder, while Seatrium is a Singapore-based offshore engineering group. Webber Research & Advisory provides maritime industry research.

Golar Spirit FLNG Corporation is the registered owner of Grace Dahlia, with NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd listed as the vessel's management company.