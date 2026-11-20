Croatian electrical engineering group Končar has won a €11.49m ($12.60m) tender to install shore-power systems at both container terminals in the port of Rijeka, with the contract expected to be signed within weeks, port authority director Denis Vukorepa confirmed.

The project will equip Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) at Brajdica and Rijeka Gateway at the Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal with facilities allowing container ships to draw electricity from shore instead of running auxiliary engines while berthed.

The installations will provide 10 MW at Brajdica and 7.5 MW at Rijeka Gateway, enabling two vessels to connect simultaneously.

The contract, excluding VAT, is expected to be signed following the expiry of the procurement appeal period on 12 November. Implementation is planned over the next two years, ahead of EU shore-power requirements taking effect for certain vessels on 1 January 2030.

Vukorepa expects Rijeka to become the first port in the northern Adriatic to offer shore electricity to container ships. The systems are intended to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, particulate pollution and noise.

The project includes substations at both terminals to convert electricity from 50 Hz to 60 Hz and voltage from 20 kV to 6.6 kV, alongside cable management equipment.

Technical arrangements have been secured with Croatian electricity group Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP). The tender carried an initial estimated value of €14.85m ($16.29m) and attracted interest from Belgrade-based IEEC, ABB Zagreb and Končar Zagreb.

ABB and Končar qualified for two rounds of competitive dialogue, the first use of the procedure in Croatia for shore-power design and construction.

The wider POR2CORE-OPS project has eligible costs of €15.46m ($16.96m), including €13.14m ($14.42m) in EU Connecting Europe Facility funding.

Zagreb-headquartered Končar manufactures power engineering equipment and railway systems.

ABB's Croatian subsidiary operates in electrification and automation, while HEP is the parent company of Croatia's state-owned electricity group.

AGCT is controlled by Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), which acquired a 51% stake in 2011.

Rijeka Gateway is a joint venture between APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk, and Croatia's ENNA Group. The €380m ($416.78m) terminal began commercial operations in September 2025, with an initial annual handling capacity of 650,000 TEU.