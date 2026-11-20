South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured a KRW 364.2bn ($273m) contract to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an unnamed shipowner in Oceania, bringing its VLCC orders this year to 24 vessels, according to its 19 November regulatory filing.

The contract was signed on 18 November. Both tankers will be built at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje shipyard in South Korea, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2029. The agreement runs until 30 September 2029.

The contract is equivalent to 2.8% of Hanwha Ocean's 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW 12.7835 trillion ($9.6bn). Payment terms include an advance payment followed by instalments linked to construction progress.

The contract period and final settlement amount remain subject to change. The latest deal takes Hanwha Ocean's orders so far in 2026 to approximately $8.54bn, covering 46 vessels and one onshore plant project.

The shipbuilding orders comprise 24 VLCCs, eight liquefied natural gas carriers, six container ships, three very large ammonia carriers, three very large gas carriers, one wind turbine installation vessel and one special-purpose vessel.

The agreement follows a KRW 356.8bn ($268m) contract disclosed on 30 October for two VLCCs ordered by a Bermuda-based shipowner. That contract runs until September 2030. At the end of October, Hanwha Ocean had a delivery-based order backlog of 165 vessels valued at approximately $36.17bn. Commercial ships accounted for 137 vessels worth $26.88bn.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. traces its shipbuilding operations to 1973 and is part of South Korea's Hanwha Group. The company adopted its current name in 2023 following a change of ownership. Its activities also include offshore engineering and naval shipbuilding, including submarines, destroyers and frigates.