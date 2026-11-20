Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) has awarded Norwegian marine compressor specialist TMC a contract to supply compressed air systems for 23 methanol-ready Kamsarmax bulk carriers, the Norwegian supplier confirmed.

The 87,000-dwt newbuildings are under construction for COSCO Shipping Development (Hainan), a wholly owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Development.

Under the contract, TMC will provide complete marine compressed air systems for all 23 vessels, including control and service air compressors. The equipment is based on the company's proprietary designs developed specifically for marine and offshore applications.

“These 23 methanol-ready vessels are part of COSCO’s Shipping Development’s response to the green and low-carbon development trend of the shipping industry. This fleet order has therefore been a key target for us and our compressor technologies, which have energy efficiency and reliability at the core. We look forward to contributing towards a large newbuild series of such innovative vessels,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.

The bulk carriers are expected to be delivered between May 2027 and the end of 2028. TMC is scheduled to deliver its equipment during the same period.

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Oslo, TMC Compressors AS develops and supplies compressed air systems for marine and offshore applications. The company maintains offices in Singapore, South Korea and China.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) is a Chinese shipbuilding, repair and conversion company operating within COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, part of the state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation.