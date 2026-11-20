Canada has extended the contract for two emergency towing vessels operating off British Columbia until 2028, the Canadian Coast Guard said on 19 November.

Atlantic Eagle and Atlantic Raven will continue providing emergency towing services for large commercial vessels, including tankers and container ships, along Canada's Pacific coast.

The vessels are deployed to tow ships in distress away from shore and other hazards, reducing the risk of groundings and marine pollution.

First leased in 2018 under Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the two vessels have responded to more than 100 incidents in British Columbia waters.

One patrols northern waters between Alaska and the northern tip of Vancouver Island, while the other covers southern waters, including the island's west coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Both vessels are crewed by Atlantic Towing personnel, supplemented by Canadian Coast Guard staff. Their duties also include search and rescue operations and marine environmental and hazard response.

The two-year contract extension fulfils a commitment made by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January 2026 to maintain emergency towing capacity until 2028 while Canada develops a long-term national towing strategy.

The decision comes amid increasing commercial shipping traffic along British Columbia's coast and forms part of Canada's broader Oceans Strategy, which includes measures to protect marine ecosystems as the country expands marine and energy infrastructure.

“With increasing marine traffic off the coast of British Columbia, the Atlantic Eagle and Atlantic Raven provide significant support to the Canadian Coast Guard’s mandate, including search and rescue operations and environmental and hazards response,” Coast Guard Commissioner Kevin Brosseau said.

“Having these vessels under contract for the next two years will strengthen our ability to respond to incidents involving large ships, for the benefit of mariners, the marine environment and coastal communities.”

Defence Minister David J. McGuinty said the extension would ensure that Canada had the necessary vessels and expertise to protect its waters as shipping activity increased.

The Coast Guard is also working with coastal First Nations and other partners to improve maritime safety and emergency preparedness.

Atlantic Towing Limited is a Canadian marine services company headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick. Part of the privately held J.D. Irving, Limited industrial group, it provides harbour and terminal towage, coastal towing and offshore support services.

The Canadian Coast Guard is a civilian special operating agency within Canada's Department of National Defence, responsible for maritime search and rescue, environmental response, icebreaking and other marine services.