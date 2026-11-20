Falling cruise ship visits have wiped A$1.75bn (US$1.17bn) off Australia's annual cruise tourism output over two years, cutting the industry's economic contribution by more than 20% to A$6.68bn (US$4.46bn) in 2025-26, a joint study by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Australian Cruise Association (ACA) shows.

Annual output stood at A$8.43bn (US$5.63bn) in 2023-24 before declining 13.2% in 2024-25 and another 8.7% in 2025-26. The industry supported 20,021 full-time-equivalent jobs, down 11.9%, and generated A$2.15bn (US$1.44bn) in wages, down 8.8%. Direct economic output was A$2.82bn (US$1.88bn), with indirect and induced output of A$3.87bn (US$2.58bn).

Cruise ships visited 43 Australian ports and destinations, down 23.2%, generating 1,567 ship-visit days (-7.8%) and 3.1m passenger-visit days (-13.5%).

Passenger spending fell 9.7% to A$1.65bn (US$1.10bn), crew spending 6.3% to A$50.3m (US$33.6m) and direct cruise line spending 7.7% to A$1.38bn (US$921m). Average passenger spending ashore rose 4.1% to A$459 (US$306) a day.

CLIA's Australasia executive director Joel Katz warned that regulatory uncertainty and rising costs were making Australia less competitive as a cruise base.

“Demand for cruising is at record levels around the world and Australia remains a very attractive cruise destination, yet we are losing economic opportunities at an alarming rate,” Katz said.

ACA chief executive Jill Abel highlighted the impact on businesses ranging from tour operators and hotels to farmers, food producers and maritime service providers.

New South Wales remained the largest cruise economy at A$3.87bn (US$2.58bn; -1.6%) and 11,774 jobs, ahead of Queensland at A$1.84bn (US$1.23bn; -9.4%) and 5,493 jobs.

Victoria recorded A$287.7m (US$192m; -32.3%) and 831 jobs; Western Australia A$249.2m (US$166m; -32.3%) and 712; Tasmania A$120.4m (US$80.4m; -19.4%) and 347; and South Australia A$74.2m (US$49.5m; -62.6%) and 219.

Only the Northern Territory recorded growth, up 14.6% to A$235.5m (US$157m), supporting 643 jobs.

The contraction comes despite record cruise demand. In 2025, 1.45m Australians took an ocean cruise (+9.5%), while global passenger numbers reached 37.2m (+7.5%).

Australian long-haul cruise travel rose 17%.

Industry suppliers formed the Australian Paddock to Port Alliance in August to press for greater regulatory certainty and measures to attract cruise ships.

AEC Group, an Australian economic consultancy, prepared the study for CLIA, an international cruise industry trade association, and ACA, an Australian non-profit cruise tourism association. The alliance is an industry advocacy coalition.