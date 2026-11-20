Luxembourg marine contractor Jan De Nul has completed the installation and protection of 120 km of subsea export cables connecting the Baltyk 2 offshore wind farm to mainland Poland, the company confirmed.

The cables will carry electricity ashore once the wind farm becomes operational. Located 37 km off the Polish coast, Baltyk 2 is being developed by Norwegian energy group Equinor and Polish energy company Polenergia.

Work on the cable routes began in 2025 with the removal of boulders to prepare the seabed for installation. Jan De Nul's cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton started laying the export cables in June 2026, with the installation campaign concluding after the cables were pulled into the offshore substation.

The contractor subsequently deployed its vessel Symphony and the Swordfish trencher to bury the cables beneath the seabed wherever possible, protecting them against external damage.

Greek manufacturer Hellenic Cables was responsible for the design and production of the subsea export cables. Jan De Nul will return to Poland in 2027 to carry out the same cable transportation, installation and protection work for the neighbouring Baltyk 3 offshore wind farm.

Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 are expected to be among Poland's first operational offshore wind farms. Together, the two projects are designed to generate enough renewable electricity to supply more than 2 million households.

Jan De Nul Group is a Luxembourg-based engineering and construction group specialising in dredging, maritime infrastructure, offshore energy installations and environmental works.

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, renewable power generation and low-carbon energy technologies.

Polenergia SA is a Polish energy group with activities covering electricity generation, distribution, trading and sales, as well as renewable energy development.

Hellenic Cables SA is a Greek manufacturer of submarine, power and telecommunications cable systems. The company forms part of Belgium-based industrial group Cenergy Holdings SA.