Swiss marine engine designer WinGD and South Korea’s Hanwha Engine have signed an agreement to prepare two new dual-fuel engine technologies for production and commercial deployment, a company statement confirmed.

The agreement, signed at Hanwha’s engine manufacturing facility in Changwon, South Korea, on 13 November, covers WinGD’s X-DF-HP high-pressure LNG engine for large containership newbuildings and its X-DF-P LPG engine concept for very large gas carriers.

The companies will also discuss requirements for LNG carrier newbuilding projects involving WinGD’s X72DF-2.2 engine. Their cooperation will focus on technical specifications and preparations for initial engine production.

The X-DF-HP can use bio-methane or e-methane without modification while requiring substantially lower fuel-gas supply pressure than comparable engines, WinGD says.

The X-DF-P requires only minor modifications to operate on carbon-neutral ammonia, with performance equivalent to WinGD’s X-DF-A ammonia engine. Both platforms use standard vessel interfaces to simplify installation and commissioning.

WinGD sales director Volkmar Galke said: “This agreement builds on an already fruitful working relationship to deliver the choice shipowners will need during the transition to net-zero emissions. Our latest LNG concept is designed to slot into standard designs for high-powered vessels, while our LPG engine minimizes lifecycle costs with straightforward conversion for ammonia fuel when needed. Both exemplify WinGD’s engineering approach to delivering cost-effective fuel flexibility across all deep-sea vessel segments, and the steadfast support of partners like Hanwha is vitally important to that goal.”

Hanwha Engine head of engine business Changho Hong said: “Through this collaboration, we aim to offer a wider range of options to shipyards and shipowners when selecting the engines that will power their fleets for decades to come. Working closely with WinGD will allow us to offer a tailored engine for each customer’s needs. We look forward to strengthening the long-standing cooperation between our two companies even further.”

WinGD’s X-DF-M methanol and ethanol engine platform and X-DF-A ammonia engine are already in service.

Winterthur-based WinGD Ltd develops low-speed two-stroke marine engines, emissions-reduction technologies and digital systems. Its origins date to the Sulzer diesel engine business established in 1893.

Hanwha Engine Co., Ltd., established in 1983 and part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group since 2024, manufactures marine engines and provides maintenance and electric propulsion technologies.