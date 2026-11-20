Spain will ban washwater discharges from all types of ship exhaust gas cleaning systems in its ports and internal maritime waters from 1 July 2027 under a royal decree approved by the Council of Ministers on 17 November 2026, the government confirmed.

The prohibition will apply to open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid scrubbers on all civilian vessels, regardless of flag. It will also cover designated anchorage and stopping areas within Spanish territorial waters established for maritime safety reasons.

The decision brings forward restrictions on closed-loop and hybrid scrubbers by two years compared with the timetable agreed under the OSPAR Convention.

Shipowners will not be required to remove or replace existing scrubbers but must prevent washwater discharges in the affected areas. Depending on their equipment, vessels can temporarily switch to low-sulphur marine fuels or retain wastewater onboard for subsequent delivery to port reception facilities.

The decree will establish a uniform national framework for restrictions already imposed locally at several Spanish ports, including Algeciras, Almería, Barcelona, Cartagena, Huelva and Valencia.

Spain's measures go beyond OSPAR Decision 2025/01, which requires countries to prohibit open-loop scrubber discharges in internal waters and port areas from 1 July 2027, extending the ban to all operating modes from 1 July 2029.

The Spanish government has opted for a single July 2027 deadline covering all scrubber types, including in ports and internal maritime waters outside the geographical scope of the OSPAR agreement.

The new rules are intended to simplify inspections by maritime safety officials under the Directorate-General of the Merchant Marine and provide greater legal certainty for ship operators.

Scrubbers reduce atmospheric sulphur oxide emissions, but their washwater can contain pollutants that contribute to marine acidification. More than 40 countries have already introduced local restrictions on scrubber washwater discharges.