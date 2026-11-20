Norwegian coatings manufacturer Jotun has secured a contract to supply coatings for nine 174,000-cbm LNG carriers ordered by Norwegian shipowner Knutsen Group at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean shipyard, the manufacturer confirmed.

The nine newbuildings represent approximately $2.3bn in estimated capital expenditure.

Knutsen ordered seven vessels in December 2025 and added two more in April and May 2026. Steel cutting is scheduled to begin in January 2027, with deliveries planned for 2028 and 2029. Knutsen expects to finance most of the investment through senior debt facilities. The value of Jotun’s coatings contract has not been disclosed.

The vessels will use Jotun’s Hull Performance Solutions (HPS 2.0), which combines antifouling coatings, technical support, hull condition monitoring and performance guarantees.

The system is intended to control hull fouling and maintain vessel efficiency throughout the ships’ operating lives.

“For a project of this scale, close cooperation between owner, yard and suppliers is important,” said Tor Arne Medhaug, sales executive shipping at Jotun Norway.

Medhaug said the coating specification had been developed with Knutsen and Hanwha Ocean to meet the vessels’ operational requirements.

Soon-cheol Park, deputy director of yard sales at Jotun Korea, highlighted the need to balance the shipowner’s performance expectations with the practical requirements of coating application during construction.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between Jotun and Knutsen, including previous projects in Norway and at South Korean shipyards.

Founded in Sandefjord in 1926, Jotun manufactures marine and protective coatings, powder coatings and decorative paints, with operations in more than 100 countries.

Haugesund-based Knutsen Group operates LNG carriers and shuttle tankers. Its Knutsen OAS Shipping business provides commercial and technical vessel management.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company with its principal shipbuilding facilities at Geoje (Okpo).