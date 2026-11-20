Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is reviving a RMB3.38bn ($507m) project to build a clean-energy vessel manufacturing base in Taicang, China's Jiangsu province, after a subsidiary signed an investment agreement with local authorities on 18 November.

Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. signed the agreement with the Taicang Port Economic and Technological Development Zone. The investment will be funded from the group's internal resources.

The Yangzi Runze Clean Energy Vessel Intelligent Manufacturing Base will be developed by Jiangsu Yangzi Runze Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yangzijiang.

The facility will be located next to Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding (YAMIC), allowing potential operational synergies between the two shipyards. The agreement marks the revival of a project abandoned in 2025, when Yangzijiang terminated its development and fully impaired its investment in the subsidiary.

Construction remains subject to regulatory approvals, with no confirmed timetable for the start or completion of work. Yangzijiang does not expect the agreement to materially affect earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2026.

The group had an orderbook of 285 vessels worth $26.3bn at 31 October, with deliveries extending to 2031. Clean-energy vessels accounted for about 67% of its value. It secured 87 newbuilding contracts worth $6.98bn in the first 10 months of 2026, exceeding its $4.5bn annual target by 55%.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated, Chinese privately controlled shipbuilding group with origins dating to 1956. Its yards produce containerships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and gas carriers.

Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned Chinese shipbuilding subsidiary of the group.

Jiangsu Yangzi Runze Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned Chinese subsidiary established in Taicang on 10 December 2024 to explore development of the manufacturing base.

Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding joint venture involving Yangzijiang and Japanese partners.