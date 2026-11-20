Icelandic shipping and logistics group Eimskip has ordered a third Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbour crane for the port of Reyðarfjörður in eastern Iceland, the Finnish equipment manufacturer confirmed.

The new crane will operate primarily on electricity from the local grid, with an onboard diesel generator providing an alternative power supply.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2027. The crane will be the first ESP.8 installed at Reyðarfjörður, where it will primarily handle containers, as well as general and project cargo.

The equipment has a maximum lifting capacity of 125 tonnes and a working radius of up to 54 metres. It can also handle bulk cargo and will be fitted with Konecranes' TRUCONNECT remote monitoring system to support maintenance planning and equipment availability.

Eimskip already operates two Generation 6 ESP.8 cranes at Sundahöfn, Reykjavík's main cargo port, where they have been in service since 2024. “We are very satisfied with our Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes and the ESP.8 models have brought a new level of performance to our fleet. By powering the cranes with electricity, we have been able to reduce both operating costs and emissions. Maintenance requirements are also lower and service intervals are longer,” said Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson, Eimskip's executive vice-president and chief operating officer for operations.

“Eimskip’s decision to invest in another ESP.8 demonstrates the value of our long-standing relationship and the performance of the equipment already in operation. With its electric drive technology and flexible power supply, the new crane will help Eimskip to meet its operational requirements while reducing energy costs and emissions,” said Hans-Jürgen Schneider, regional sales manager at Konecranes Port Solutions.

Eimskip has operated Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbour cranes for 30 years. The Icelandic company provides shipping and logistics services.

Konecranes manufactures material-handling equipment and provides related services to ports and industrial customers. Its Ecolifting programme covers renewable diesel, hybrid and fully electrified equipment, alongside emerging hydrogen technologies. The company generated sales of €4.2bn ($4.62bn) in 2025 and employs around 16,500 people.