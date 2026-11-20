Laden container imports at North American west coast ports surged 17.6% year on year to a September record of 1.45m TEU in 2026, shipping consultancy Sea-Intelligence said.

The September total exceeded the previous record set in 2024, following a weak start to the third quarter that saw laden imports fall 3.9% year on year in July before stabilising in August.

The surge was partly amplified by a weak comparison with 2025, when the year-on-year growth rate for laden imports declined by 12.5 percentage points between July and September.

The sharp rebound produced the most concentrated September import surge in at least 15 years. Laden imports jumped 11.3% from August to September, the largest month-on-month increase for September during the 2012-2026 period.

The compressed peak season placed additional pressure on terminal infrastructure, chassis availability and rail networks as ports handled a sudden influx of cargo rather than a gradual seasonal increase.

Despite the September record, total container throughput at North American west coast ports rose just 2.6% year on year to 8.32m TEU in the third quarter of 2026. Laden imports increased 3.9% to 4.12m TEU during the quarter, accounting for most of the overall growth.

Outbound volumes grew more slowly, with laden exports rising 1.8% to 1.21m TEU and empty container exports increasing 1.1% to 2.67m TEU.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach dominated inbound traffic, accounting for 73% of all laden imports handled at North American west coast ports during the quarter.

Sea-Intelligence is a container shipping research and advisory business established in 2011. Operating through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark, it provides maritime market analysis, liner schedule reliability assessments, capacity monitoring and supply chain advisory services.