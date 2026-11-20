Carnival Corporation Ltd has signed a contract for two 130,000-gt dual-fuel cruise ships to be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for its Carnival Cruise Line brand, the builder said.

The vessels will be constructed at Fincantieri's Marghera yard in Italy for delivery in 2033 and 2035, with around 1,650 guest cabins each. No contract price was disclosed. Fincantieri classified the order as "very important", subject to financing and customary conditions.

Both ships will use LNG as their primary fuel. Environmental and digital technologies are intended to reduce emissions compared with conventional marine fuels, while the design could serve as a platform for other Carnival cruise brands.

The order adds to a three-ship Ace-class programme already underway at Fincantieri. Construction of Carnival Destiny, the first vessel in that series, began at the builder's Monfalcone yard in July 2026. Fincantieri has delivered 76 ships to Carnival brands in 30 years, including 15 for Carnival Cruise Line.

"With 12 new ships now on order for delivery through 2039 across Carnival Cruise Line, Princess and AIDA, we have a strong pipeline that supports our measured approach to growth," Carnival chief executive Josh Weinstein said. "The variety of ship sizes and features gives us flexibility to expand the choices and destinations we offer guests."

Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero said the order would support long-term workloads at its Italian yards.

"Through our Shipyard of the Future strategy, we are investing in infrastructure, digitalization, advanced automation, robotics and Physical AI to fundamentally rethink how complex ships are designed and built," he said.

Trieste-based Fincantieri SpA designs and builds cruise and naval vessels, offshore ships and marine systems. It is controlled by CDP Equity SpA, part of Italy's state-backed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group.

Carnival Corporation Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated cruise group headquartered in Miami. It replaced the former Carnival Corporation & plc dual-listed structure in May 2026.