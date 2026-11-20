Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta handled 59m tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2026, up 3.5% year on year, as grain exports surged 17.1% to 18.5m tonnes, the port authority confirmed.

The increase was supported by a strong Romanian harvest, firm demand and a sharp rise in Ukrainian grain shipments through the port.

Ukrainian grain exports via Constanta reached 1.65m tonnes between January and October, compared with 321,000 tonnes in the same period of 2025.

Volumes nevertheless remained below the levels recorded in 2023.

Cargo growth continued despite security concerns in the western Black Sea. Around 15 merchant vessels were hit over six weeks off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, with incidents concentrated near the Sulina Canal, which connects the Danube to the Black Sea. Constanta itself was not targeted.

“From an operational perspective Constanta does not have a problem; the grain terminals are moving well,” said Cezar Gheorghe of Romanian grain consultancy AGRIColumn.

Gheorghe identified rising fuel prices, railway infrastructure works and a shortage of locomotives as factors driving up logistics costs. Strong demand, Romania's harvest and competitive maritime freight rates helped sustain grain exports.

European market operator Euronext plans to introduce Black Sea wheat and corn futures in June 2027, with physical delivery at Constanta.

AGRIColumn is a Romanian agricultural commodity market consultancy providing grain market analysis and advisory services.

Euronext NV is a European market infrastructure group operating securities and derivatives markets, alongside clearing, settlement and other post-trade services.