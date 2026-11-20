Panama's comptroller general has filed a criminal complaint against Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary of Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, over suspected irregularities in its cancelled concession to operate two Panama Canal terminals, the Panama Maritime Authority confirmed.

The complaint, filed on 17 November and made public the following day, also covers former general administrators and principal and alternate board members of the maritime authority who served between 2014 and 2023.

The case follows an audit of the concession approved under Law No. 5 of 16 January 1997 and its amendments. The review examined PPC's financial statements and contractual compliance between 2 January 2014 and 31 December 2024, identifying possible offences against public administration.

Comptroller General Anel Flores estimates Panama lost about $1.3bn under the concession. He has questioned its renewal and contracts allegedly involving associates of former government ministers.

Flores said Attorney General Luis Carlos Gómez would have to investigate the findings. Neither the alleged losses nor the suspected wrongdoing has been established in court. The original concession was extended for another 25 years in 2021.

Panama's Supreme Court ruled the underlying law and its extension unconstitutional on 29 January 2026. Authorities took control of the Balboa terminal on the Pacific coast and Cristóbal on the Atlantic coast on 23 February, transferring temporary operations to APM Terminals and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), respectively.

PPC is seeking more than $2bn in contract arbitration, while CK Hutchison has launched a separate investment treaty claim for more than $1.5bn. Both companies contest the takeover.

The dispute has also complicated CK Hutchison's proposed sale of international port assets to a consortium involving US investment manager BlackRock and TiL.

The Panama Maritime Authority has pledged to cooperate with prosecutors and provide documents required for the investigation.

PPC is a Panamanian company previously owned 90% by Hutchison Port Holdings and 10% by the Panamanian state.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is a Cayman Islands-incorporated, Hong Kong-based conglomerate with interests in ports, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications. Its ports network spans 53 ports in 24 countries and handled 90.1m TEU in 2025.