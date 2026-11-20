Singapore port operator PSA Singapore has launched the second phase of Tuas Port, adding 21 deepwater berths as part of a major expansion of the country’s container-handling capacity, the company said on Friday.

The development will add 8.6 km of quay with a water depth of 23 metres, covering nearly 400 hectares of reclaimed land. The second phase is the largest of the port’s four development stages by quay length and will accommodate the world’s largest container vessels.

The first facilities are scheduled to enter service in 2028, with all 21 berths expected to be operational by the mid-2030s, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Jeffrey Siow, said at the groundbreaking ceremony on 20 November.

PSA plans to deploy nearly 1,000 AI-enabled intelligent guided vehicles (IGVs) to transport containers around the terminal once the expansion is complete. About 30 vehicles are already undergoing trials.

Unlike conventional automated guided vehicles that follow predetermined routes, the new IGVs can calculate and adjust their routes independently in response to traffic conditions while operating alongside manned vehicles.

PSA International group chairman Peter Voser said the expansion was "laying the foundations for a more integrated port ecosystem". Group chief executive Ong Kim Pong said the development would combine greater scale, automation and intelligent systems to improve coordination across terminal operations.

Tuas Port opened in 2022 and has handled 25 million TEU. The entire four-phase development is expected to be completed in the 2040s, providing 66 berths and annual container-handling capacity of 65 million TEU.

The project forms part of Singapore’s plan to consolidate its container operations at Tuas Port. It will also complement PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas, integrating warehousing and logistics services with port operations.

PSA Singapore is the Singapore terminal business of PSA International, operated by PSA Corporation Ltd. Its terminal network includes Tuas Port, Pasir Panjang Terminals and City Terminals. It handled 44.5 million TEU in 2025.

PSA International Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated port and supply chain group with operations in 45 countries. Its terminals handled 105 million TEU worldwide in 2025.