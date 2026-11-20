South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has signed an exclusive agreement with US reactor developer Tesser Atomics to develop a nuclear-powered LNG carrier for commercial voyages between the United States and Europe, Tesser confirmed in a company statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Oslo, Norway, on 19 November 2026. Samsung will be the exclusive shipbuilding partner and Tesser the exclusive reactor partner for the demonstration project.

The first vessel is envisaged in the early 2030s, although a delivery schedule has yet to be agreed. No firm shipbuilding contract, vessel capacity or project cost has been disclosed.

Samsung will contribute ship design, integration and construction expertise, while Tesser will provide its Triton reactor technology and regulatory licensing expertise.

The marine reactor is designed around TRISO nuclear fuel and low-pressure molten-salt coolant, with refuelling possible during operation.

Hyun Joe Kim, executive vice-president of Samsung's Ship & Offshore Research Institute, and Dr Per F. Peterson, Tesser's co-founder and chief executive, attended the signing.

“Demonstrating nuclear propulsion on an LNG carrier crossing the Atlantic would open new horizons for decarbonizing the shipping industry,” said Kyunghee Kim, executive vice-president and head of Samsung's Future Business Division.

The project grew out of Norway's NuProShip research programme and continues under SFI SAINT, led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology with support from the Research Council of Norway.

The wider programme targets two to three demonstration vessels in the early 2030s, including projects involving Norwegian shipowners Knutsen OAS and Island Offshore.

The owner of the Samsung-Tesser vessel has not been identified. Samsung received approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Liberian Registry in September 2025 for a separate 174,000-cbm LNG carrier design using a 100 MWth molten-salt reactor developed with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. That design is distinct from Triton.

The International Maritime Organization approved a work programme in May 2026 covering the development and revision of safety regulations for nuclear-powered ships.

Founded in 1974, Samsung Heavy Industries builds LNG carriers, container ships and floating LNG production facilities at its Geoje shipyard in South Korea.

Texas-based Tesser Atomics develops fluoride-salt-cooled reactor technology for merchant shipping.

Knutsen OAS is a Norwegian shipowner, while Island Offshore is a Norwegian offshore-vessel operator.