European Union countries would have to reshape their emergency oil stockpiles to reflect domestic fuel demand, refining capacity and supply risks under a proposed overhaul of EU energy security rules, a draft European Commission plan shows.

The changes aim to ensure governments hold sufficient reserves of critical fuels, particularly diesel and jet fuel, rather than relying on crude oil stocks that require refining before use.

The proposal would require at least one-third of emergency reserves to consist of petroleum products rather than crude oil. A similar minimum already applies to certain stockholding arrangements under existing rules, but the overhaul would place greater emphasis on matching reserves to national consumption patterns.

Diesel, jet fuel, gasoline and fuel oil are among the products covered. Governments would have to consider their refining capabilities, import dependence and exposure to supply disruptions when deciding what to stockpile.

The draft also introduces military fuel requirements into emergency planning. Member states would have to account for potential surges in military demand, while armed forces could gain temporary access to strategic reserves in exceptional circumstances.

National authorities would be required to assess vulnerabilities across refineries, ports, pipelines and fuel distribution networks. They would identify critical refining facilities, monitor capacity changes and investment plans, and evaluate dependence on foreign suppliers over the next five years.

The overhaul comes as Europe's refining sector struggles to meet demand for certain petroleum products. The region produces more gasoline than it consumes but faces structural shortages of diesel and particularly jet fuel.

European refineries currently supply around 85% of regional diesel demand and 70% of jet fuel consumption, leaving the remainder dependent on imports.

EU emergency oil stocks totalled 103.5m tonnes in July 2026, including 43.7m tonnes of crude and 36.5m tonnes of gasoil and diesel, according to Eurostat figures published on 12 November. Petroleum products account for approximately 60% of total reserves, with crude making up the remaining 40%.

Existing EU legislation requires member states to hold emergency stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of average daily net oil imports or 61 days of average daily domestic consumption, whichever is higher.

The proposed reform focuses on the composition and resilience of reserves rather than a confirmed increase in these minimum requirements. EU energy commissioner Dan Jørgensen and defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius discussed refining capacity and fuel security with industry representatives on 28 October.

The Commission's Oil Coordination Group concluded on 13 November that oil supplies remained stable, although markets were tight and prices elevated. The Commission is expected to present its legislative proposal on 2 December.

The draft remains subject to change and has not been adopted.

The European Commission is the EU's executive institution, responsible for proposing legislation and overseeing its implementation. It announced a review of the Oil Stocks Directive in April 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the bloc's emergency oil supply arrangements.