India has abolished fixed retirement age limits for ships flying its flag and eased restrictions on registering older vessels, an 18 November order from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) shows.

The changes, signed by director general Shyam Jagannathan, took immediate effect and replace restrictions introduced in 2023 and revised in January 2026.

Oil tankers, bulkers, general cargo ships and eligible offshore vessels aged 15 to 20 can join the Indian register subject to technical checks. Ships over 20 require individual approval, while vessels under 15 face no additional age-related conditions.

Dedicated containerships, cement carriers and gas and chemical carriers benefit from higher age thresholds. Ships under 20 can enter without additional age-related conditions, those aged 20 to 25 face technical assessments, and older vessels require case-by-case clearance.

A five-member technical committee will examine applications using classification records, statutory certificates and compliance with international safety standards. The director general retains final approval authority.

Existing Indian-flagged vessels can remain in service regardless of age if they meet technical requirements. The previous rules set a retirement deadline of 31 March 2029 for affected ships, with possible extensions until March 2031.

The revised requirements also cover comparable foreign-flagged vessels operating in India's coastal trades under the Coastal Shipping Act 2025, including ships exempt from licensing.

Passenger vessels, floating storage and regasification units, floating production, storage and offloading vessels, dredgers and certain specialist offshore ships are excluded.

The overhaul forms part of India's efforts to expand its merchant fleet and reduce reliance on foreign shipping companies. India had 1,609 nationally flagged vessels totalling 14.33m gt in mid-2026.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur put annual freight payments to foreign carriers at nearly $75bn in August, covering shipments of crude oil, gas, coal and urea.

Swiss container shipping group MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company pledged in 2025 to register 12 vessels under the Indian flag. The transfers remained incomplete as of 19 November, with the previous age restrictions identified as an obstacle.

Indian shipowners had opposed mandatory retirement ages, arguing that technical condition should determine a vessel's operating life. Domestic shipbuilders, however, warned that extending service lives could delay fleet renewal and orders for new ships.