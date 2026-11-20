Trafigura's marine fuel joint venture TFG Marine will not make major investments in alternative bunker fuels until demand justifies the spending, executive director Kenneth Dam said at the Geneva New Fuels conference in Switzerland on 19 November.

"We will not make any big alternative-fuel investments until there's demand," Dam said. He expects most dual-fuel ships to continue burning conventional fuel oil despite being capable of using LNG, biofuels or renewable hydrogen-derived fuels, as alternatives remain more expensive.

Since March 2026, Singapore very low sulphur fuel oil has averaged $822 per tonne, against $997 for biodiesel and $1,325 for LNG. Longer trading routes and the expanding shadow tanker fleet, including vessels carrying Russian oil, have helped sustain demand for conventional marine fuels.

Dam also pointed to regulatory uncertainty surrounding the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework, aimed at helping shipping reach its 2050 emissions target.

Adoption of the framework was deferred in October 2025. Further negotiations are scheduled for late November, with another session provisionally set for 4 December 2026.

TFG Marine outlined a similar investment approach on 13 November. Angus Littleford, its North American regional head, said costly alternative-fuel infrastructure could not be justified by anticipated demand alone and required firm customer commitments.

The cautious approach does not mean TFG Marine is abandoning alternative fuels. In January 2026, Trafigura and TFG Marine signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based CF Industries to develop low-carbon ammonia supply chains, initially focusing on the US Gulf Coast and northwest Europe.

In July 2024, TFG Marine agreed to charter four 6,500-dwt methanol carriage-ready bunker tankers from Singapore-based Consort Bunkers.

Established in 2020, Singapore-registered TFG Marine Pte Ltd supplies more than 10m tonnes of marine fuels annually across 35 bunkering locations. Trafigura holds 70% of the company, while Frontline and CMB.TECH each own 15%.

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated, employee-owned commodities trading group active in oil, petroleum products, metals, minerals, gas and power.

Cyprus-incorporated Frontline plc owns and operates crude oil and product tankers.

Belgium-headquartered CMB.TECH operates vessels across the tanker, dry bulk, container and offshore sectors.

US-based CF Industries Holdings Inc manufactures hydrogen and nitrogen products.

Consort Bunkers Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based marine fuel supplier and bunker vessel operator.