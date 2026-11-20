Cyprus-based tanker owner Frontline posted a third-quarter net profit of $641.4m, up from $40.3m a year earlier, as longer oil trading routes supported freight rates and vessel demand, the company said in its quarterly results.

Revenue more than doubled to $921.3m from $432.7m, while earnings per share rose to $2.88 from $0.18. Profit was below the $659.2m recorded in the second quarter, with adjusted earnings falling to $530.9m from $580.2m.

The result included a $111.2m gain from the sale of two 2017-built VLCCs for a combined $270m. Net proceeds of $179m funded a special dividend of $0.80 per share in September.

Spot time charter equivalent earnings averaged $148,500 per day for VLCCs, $102,500 for Suezmaxes and $67,800 for LR2/Aframax tankers during the quarter. Fourth-quarter bookings point to substantially higher rates.

Frontline has fixed 68% of available VLCC spot days at $562,600 per day, 69% of Suezmax days at $324,300 and 68% of LR2/Aframax days at $190,800. Full-quarter averages are expected to be lower because of ballast days.

Lars H. Barstad, chief executive of Frontline Management AS, said bookings were "at the highest levels we have ever recorded across all three of our segments." He expects Frontline to deliver its strongest quarterly and annual results on record in 2026.

Frontline declared a third-quarter dividend of $2.38 per share, payable around 18 December. The company secured a $731.8m revolving credit facility in November to refinance an existing $1.286bn facility. Its weighted average interest rate margin declined to 118 basis points from 178 basis points at the end of the first quarter.

Frontline has taken delivery of eight of nine VLCC newbuildings acquired from affiliates of Hemen Holding Limited under a $1.224bn agreement. The final vessel is due in the first quarter of 2027, bringing its fleet to 77 tankers with approximately 17.1m dwt of capacity.

Frontline plc is incorporated in Cyprus and headquartered in Limassol. It specialises in crude oil and refined petroleum product transportation. Frontline Management AS is its Norwegian management subsidiary, based in Oslo.

Hemen Holding Limited is Frontline's largest disclosed shareholder, with a 35.6% stake as of 27 March 2026. It is indirectly held through trusts established for the family of Norwegian-born Cypriot shipowner John Fredriksen, a Frontline director.