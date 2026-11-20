Japan’s Kitanihon Shipbuilding has delivered Snow Land, the world’s first specialised refrigerated cargo vessel fitted with an energy-saving gate rudder, to Cyprus-based operator Cool Carriers, the company confirmed.

The Singapore-flagged, 12,600-dwt vessel was handed over on 12 November at Kitanihon’s Toyosu yard in Hachinohe, northern Japan. Built as hull 728, the ship is chartered by Cool Carriers, with Nissen Kaiun Singapore listed as its registered owner.

Snow Land departed for bunkering in Tokyo Bay ahead of a voyage to Ecuador, where it is expected to enter the banana trade to Europe.

Unlike conventional steering arrangements, the gate rudder uses two independently controlled blades positioned on either side of the propeller. The system generates additional thrust, reducing propulsion power requirements while improving manoeuvrability.

Finnish marine technology group Wärtsilä, a licensee of the technology, estimates fuel savings of up to 20% based on experience with gate-rudder-equipped ships.

The figure has not been verified for Snow Land. Kitanihon estimates the vessel’s CO₂ emissions intensity at approximately 50% below the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reference level for comparable ships operating on heavy fuel oil.

The 162.5-metre-long, 25-metre-wide newbuilding has 660,738 cubic feet (18,710 cubic metres) of refrigerated cargo capacity, making it the largest reefer constructed by Kitanihon. Its laden service speed is approximately 18 knots.

Eight independently controlled cooling zones maintain temperatures between −25°C and +15°C, while the deck can accommodate 168 forty-foot refrigerated containers. The ship also features a controlled-atmosphere system, ice class 1B and a sulphur oxide scrubber.

Snow Land is the third of seven Snow-class vessels, following Snow Flower and Snow Flake, both delivered earlier in 2026. Four additional ships are scheduled for delivery over the next two years.

“The Snow-class reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and efficiency,” said Glenn Selling, chief operations officer at Cool Carriers.

Cool Carriers traces its operations to 1984 and Sweden’s Salén Shipping. The Cyprus-based group operates more than 50 specialised refrigerated cargo vessels and has also introduced five Cool E-series newbuildings.

Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding company established in 1969.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish marine and energy technology company.

Nissen Kaiun Singapore Pte Ltd, incorporated in Singapore in 2022, operates in shipowning and chartering and is associated with Japan’s Nissen Kaiun group.