Singapore-based shipowner Purus has taken delivery of the 90-metre, methanol-ready commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) Purus Vortex from Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group for offshore wind operations in the North Sea, the shipbuilder confirmed.

The delivery was announced on 19 November. Built at Damen’s Ha Long shipyard in Vietnam, the Isle of Man-flagged Purus Vortex is the first Damen-built CSOV to enter the Purus fleet.

The vessel departed Vietnam during the week beginning 9 November and is heading to IJmuiden in the Netherlands, where it will support an offshore wind project that has not been identified.

Purus Vortex has hybrid diesel-electric propulsion, three methanol-ready diesel generators and a 1,700 kWh battery system for peak shaving. Its fuel tanks include 250 cubic metres of capacity prepared for methanol, while the design allows for future conversion to methanol operation or installation of offshore charging equipment.

The vessel can accommodate 120 people, including 23 crew members and 97 offshore personnel. It is equipped with a certified helipad, an SMST motion-compensated gangway and crane, and an anti-roll tank designed to improve stability during offshore deployments of up to 30 days.

Damen’s DPX-Drive system uses four independently controlled 1,800 kW azimuth thrusters, arranged in pairs at the bow and stern, for manoeuvring and station keeping.

“We are very proud to now add this, the first Damen CSOV in the company’s fleet, to this track record,” said Frederik van der Linde, Damen’s sales manager for the UK and Ireland.

The delivery forms part of an eight-vessel contract signed by Damen and Purus Wind in March 2023. The order covers four FCS 2710 Hybrid and three FCS 3210 Hybrid crew transfer vessels, alongside the 90-metre CSOV.

Purus Vortex joins Purus Coriolis and Purus Chinook in the company’s Renewables Infrastructure fleet. Damen’s repair and conversion yards in the Netherlands will provide access to maintenance and lifecycle support.

Founded in 1927, Damen Shipyards Group is a family-owned Dutch shipbuilding and maritime engineering group headquartered in Gorinchem. Its activities include vessel design, construction, repair and conversion.

Purus is a Singapore-headquartered maritime group operating gas carriers and renewable energy infrastructure support vessels. Its activities include maritime transportation, technical and commercial ship management, and offshore support services across Asia, Europe and the Americas.