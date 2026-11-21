Norwegian shipowner Sea1 Offshore's methanol-ready offshore energy support vessel Sea1 Citrine has been launched at COSCO's Nantong shipyard in China, the company confirmed.

The vessel is the second in a four-ship newbuilding programme and is scheduled for delivery in April 2027. Sea1 announced the milestone on 19 November, although chief executive Bernt Omdal had confirmed on 6 November that Sea1 Citrine and sistership Sea1 Diamond were already afloat alongside the yard.

Sea1 Diamond is due for delivery in January 2027. Both vessels are expected to proceed to Singapore for the installation of remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs). Neither had secured a commercial charter as of 6 November.

Sea1 contracted COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co Ltd to build the first two vessels in November 2024 and ordered another two in March 2025.

The remaining newbuildings are named Sea1 Peridot and Sea1 Coral.

The vessels are based on Norwegian naval architect Skipsteknisk's ST-245 design. Each will measure 120 metres in length and 23 metres in beam, with a 1,400-square-metre working deck, a 250-tonne subsea crane, two ROV hangars, a moonpool and accommodation for up to 120 people.

The design allows for the future installation of an offshore gangway, enabling the vessels to serve offshore wind projects alongside oil and gas operations.

The ships will be methanol-ready, with generators capable of operating on 100% biofuel. Kongsberg Maritime is supplying battery-hybrid electrical systems, dynamic positioning, navigation and control equipment, propulsion systems and thrusters.

Its equipment package includes two ROV launch and recovery systems per vessel, each rated at 15 tonnes and equipped with 4,500 metres of winch cable. Sea1 had capitalised $127.6m on the four newbuildings by 30 September 2026 and secured a $315m construction financing facility in January.

Sea1 Offshore Inc, formerly Siem Offshore, is a Cayman Islands-incorporated offshore vessel owner with management based in Kristiansand, Norway. It owned 15 operating vessels at the end of September and managed another eight owned by Viking Supply Ships.

COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co Ltd is a Chinese offshore shipbuilding company.