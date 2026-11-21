French container line CMA CGM Group has moved its Far East service to Manaus, Brazil, from the PEX2 loop to the SEAS 2 service, according to a statement.

Announced on 20 November 2026, the restructuring establishes a single routing fully managed and operated by CMA CGM Group.

The revised setup bypasses the Panama Canal and its operational constraints.

Under the new configuration, the weekly SEAS 2 loop links major export hubs in North, Central and South China with a first call at Rio de Janeiro.

Cargo bound for Manaus will tranship at Rio de Janeiro onto the weekly BRACO service operated by Mercosul, which covers Northeast Brazil and is partially dedicated to Manaus with an 11-day transit time from Rio de Janeiro.

The final PEX2 vessel to carry Manaus cargo is CSCL Long Beach on voyage PEX0B0E19, which began its rotation at Vung Tau, Vietnam, on 18 November 2026.

As a result, the final Manaus Shuttle sailing will be performed by CMA CGM Alexandria on voyage MAS0Y0S19, with an estimated arrival in Manaus on 20 January 2027.

Cosco Shipping Brazil on voyage SE2080W19 will be the first SEAS 2 vessel to carry all Manaus cargo, starting its rotation at Qingdao, China, on 4 December 2026.

CMA CGM S.A. is incorporated in France and headquartered in Marseille. Controlled by the Saadé family, the group operates global container shipping, port terminal and logistics services.

Mercosul Line is a Brazilian container shipping operator and a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group. The company specialises in domestic cabotage and coastal liner services along the Brazilian coast.