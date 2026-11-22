Turkish defence electronics company ASELSAN has unveiled containerised missile and gun systems designed to protect tankers and other merchant ships against aerial attacks, a company statement confirmed following their presentation at Euronaval in Paris on 3 November 2026.

The systems can be installed for high-risk voyages and removed afterwards without permanent integration into a ship's existing systems.

The package combines the GÖKDENİZ close-in gun system with the GÖKSUR vertical-launch missile system.

ASELSAN has secured a contract with an unidentified foreign navy for a containerised air-defence system, with deliveries expected in 2027.

The customer's identity, contract value and configuration ordered have not been disclosed. GÖKDENİZ, derived from the KORKUT air-defence platform, uses twin 35 mm guns with a combined firing rate of 1,100 rounds per minute and an effective range of approximately 4 km against aerial threats. Radar and electro-optical sensors enable it to engage drones, aircraft, anti-ship missiles and surface targets.

GÖKSUR VLS, developed with Türkiye's Defence Industries Research and Development Institute, TÜBİTAK SAGE, provides a second defensive layer with a stated engagement range of 15 km. Each launcher container carries 12 missiles designed to counter threats including sea-skimming anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft.

A combined installation requires at least four containers accommodating the gun system, missile launcher, fire-control equipment and power supply. ASELSAN demonstrated the arrangement on a model merchant vessel named KUZEYIN INCISI.

Chief executive Ahmet Akyol identified threats to tankers and cargo vessels operating between the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea as a reason for developing the systems.

Deploying military weapons aboard commercial ships would require checks on deck strength, ammunition handling and firing safety, particularly for tankers carrying hazardous cargo.

Flag-state and port-state permissions and the division of responsibilities between military personnel and civilian shipmasters would also need to be addressed.

The systems could provide temporary protection during high-risk voyages without replacing naval escorts.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Ankara, ASELSAN is a Turkish joint-stock defence electronics company controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, which held 74.2% of its share capital at the end of 2025.