Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) plans to surrender its existing container terminal concession at Spain’s Port of Valencia in 2030, four years ahead of schedule, to move operations to a new €1.66bn ($1.82bn) terminal, its 2025 financial statements show.

The Swiss shipping group will terminate the concession by mutual agreement with the Valencia Port Authority as it prepares to transfer operations to the port’s northern expansion.

Under the arrangement, the port authority will compensate MSC Terminal Valencia for 80% of the net book value of assets that cannot be transferred to the new facility.

The final payment remains undetermined, with the two parties yet to agree which assets must remain at the existing terminal.

The concession and associated fixed assets were valued at €69.6m ($76.32m) at the end of 2025, comprising €19.3m ($21.16m) in concession rights and other intangible assets and €50.2m ($55.04m) in tangible fixed assets.

Only assets classified as non-transferable will qualify for compensation.

MSC Terminal Valencia generated revenue of €144.3m ($158.22m) and net profit of €23.12m ($25.35m) in 2025.

The relocation forms part of the Valencia North Terminal development, led by MSC’s terminal investment arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). Planned private investment has increased 64% from €1.011bn ($1.11bn) to €1.656bn ($1.82bn).

The automated facility is designed to handle 4.8m TEU annually.

TIL secured a 50-year concession for the project in September 2024. The Valencia Port Authority approved a partial suspension of the new concession in October 2026 to coordinate terminal construction with quay works, without extending the overall concession period.

Completion of the quay works is scheduled for August 2029.

The planned termination of MSC’s existing concession in 2030 and the compensation arrangements had already been outlined in the operator’s 2024 financial statements.

MSC is a privately owned shipping and logistics group founded by Gianluigi Aponte in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

TIL is MSC’s container terminal investment and operating business, with a portfolio of port facilities across several continents.

MSC Terminal Valencia is a Spanish container terminal operator that began operations at the Port of Valencia in October 2006.