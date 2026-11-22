MSC has unveiled a revamp of its Asia–Pacific Northwest container network, including the reinstatement of its Mustang service to the US and Canadian west coasts, according to a statement.

The changes, announced on 19 November 2026, include a revised eastbound rotation for the Chinook service starting in week 50 from South Vietnam with Conti Annapurna on voyage UK650A.

The updated Chinook loop will call at Dong Nai, Xiamen, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Vancouver, Seattle and Prince Rupert. Fewer port calls and reduced time in port are intended to improve schedule reliability.

To complement the Chinook loop, MSC will reinstate its Mustang service as a second dedicated Pacific Northwest loop. The service will start from Yantian on 13 December 2026 with GSL Dorothea on voyage UV651A.

Mustang will call at Yantian, Ningbo, Busan, Seattle and Vancouver. The reinstated loop maintains direct connections from Yantian and Ningbo to both Seattle and Vancouver, alongside onward inland access through MSC’s Pacific Northwest gateways.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) is a Swiss-incorporated global shipping and logistics group headquartered in Geneva. Privately owned by the Aponte family, the company operates container liner services alongside port terminal, inland transport and air cargo logistics operations worldwide.