The price of very-low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) at Russia's port of Murmansk rose 1.4% to $770 per tonne between 18 and 19 November 2026, according to weekly bunker price monitoring by PortNews.

Prices for other bunker fuel grades remained unchanged, with marine gas oil (MGO) quoted at $1,230 per tonne and IFO 380 at $530 per tonne.

Meanwhile, bunker fuel prices in Rotterdam declined across all three grades.

VLSFO fell 5.6% to $700 per tonne, while IFO 380 dropped 6% to $535 per tonne, remaining $5 above the Murmansk price.

MGO declined 7.9% to $1,160 per tonne.

Rouble-denominated bunker fuel prices in Murmansk also remained unchanged over the reporting period. IFO 380 was quoted at RUB 47,000 per tonne, diesel fuel at RUB 115,000 per tonne and VLSFO at RUB 75,000 per tonne.

Marine fuel prices at major Russian ports and on inland waterways are available in the PortNews specialist digest, "Bunker Market: Prices": https://portnews.ru/magazine/digest/