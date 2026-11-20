The world’s 10 largest container shipping groups completed or entered negotiations for more than 15 port terminal equity deals across four continents in the first 10 months of 2026, Alphaliner said.

European carriers accounted for most of the activity as shipping companies accelerated investments in port infrastructure amid growing pressure on terminal capacity.

Alphaliner called port access “a new battleground for the container industry”, with fleet expansion outpacing investment in terminal capacity. Profits accumulated during the pandemic and subsequent Middle East disruptions have helped carriers expand into terminal operations and inland logistics.

MSC was among the most active investors. Its Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) acquired 100% of Terminal Portuario de Paracas in Peru, 50% minus one share in West Med Container Terminal in Morocco and 51% of TIS Container Terminal at Ukraine’s port of Pivdennyi.

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, through Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), acquired 25% of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam, Netherlands, a hub serving its Gemini Cooperation with Maersk.

HGT also took full ownership of Florida International Terminal at Port Everglades in the US and a 50% interest in a terminal project at Aracruz, Brazil. Its portfolio now covers 27 terminals, with a target of approximately 30 by 2030.

France’s CMA CGM expanded its Moroccan terminal interests through CMA Terminals, acquiring 49% of Nador Container Terminal in October. Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc retains 51%. The facility is separate from the Nador terminal backed by MSC.

Maersk’s APM Terminals agreed to acquire 37.5% of the Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai-based DP World will retain 62.5% and operational control.

Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express (ONE) agreed in March to acquire 30% of Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal in Thailand. It also secured an indirect interest in Dongwon Global Terminal Busan in South Korea. A larger transaction remains under negotiation.

MSC and US investment manager BlackRock are pursuing international terminal assets owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison. The proposed deal, announced in March 2025, assigned an enterprise value of $22.8bn to the portfolio, including terminals in Panama. Disputes involving the Panamanian assets have complicated negotiations.

The acquisition drive reflects carriers’ efforts to secure berth access and terminal capacity as new vessel deliveries increase pressure on port infrastructure.

Alphaliner is a container shipping intelligence service operated by AXSMarine, part of Signal Ocean.