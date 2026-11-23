Eleven people have been airlifted from the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Miro G, which ran aground off France's Atlantic coast, as an approaching storm threatens salvage operations, the French Atlantic Maritime Prefecture confirmed.

The evacuation took place on 21 November ahead of winds forecast to reach force 7–8 on the Beaufort scale, equivalent to 50–74 km/h, on 22 November.

A French Air and Space Force Raffut search-and-rescue helicopter recovered four French Navy assessment specialists, three crew members including the master, three representatives of salvage company Les Abeilles International and one representative of the shipowner's insurer.

The 28,207-dwt Miro G, built in 2011, grounded near Cap de l'Homy, close to Lit-et-Mixe in southwestern France, early on 20 November.

The 169-metre vessel encountered severe weather in the Bay of Biscay and reported manoeuvring difficulties on 19 November.

Wind gusts reaching 48 knots caused it to drag anchor despite an emergency anchoring attempt. Nineteen of its 22 crew members were evacuated during the initial response.

The master and two other seafarers stayed aboard to help secure the vessel and assess recovery options before being evacuated the following day.

France activated level-three ORSEC maritime emergency arrangements and the Franco-Spanish Biscaye Plan, mobilising the Spanish emergency towing vessel Sar Gavia.

The French rescue tug Abeille Bretagne was dispatched from Brest and collected a 1,000-metre towing line at La Pallice in La Rochelle.

Shallow water prevents the tug from approaching within approximately 900 metres of the stranded carrier, complicating efforts to establish a towing connection.

The vessel has more than 100 tonnes of fuel aboard, raising concerns about potential pollution. Seawater was introduced into its ballast tanks to improve stability, although it will need to be removed before refloating.

Authorities established a 1,000-metre maritime exclusion zone on 21 November. Refloating could take several days or longer, depending on weather conditions and technical preparations.

Managed by Greek shipmanagement company Prelude Marine SA, Miro G departed Santander, Spain, on 17 November and was heading to Rouen, where it was due to arrive on 23 November to load grain.