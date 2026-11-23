A threatened strike at six container terminals in the US ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has been averted after the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) reached a tentative labour agreement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 26 on 21 November, the employers' association confirmed.

The agreement covers approximately 250 security workers and remains subject to ratification by union members. The existing contract will stay in force pending ratification, removing the immediate threat of disruption at the two ports.

The six affected terminals handle approximately 85% of cargo at Long Beach and 33% at Los Angeles. Although Local 26 members account for only about 2% of the ILWU workforce at the ports, a strike could have had far-reaching consequences.

Thousands of longshore workers, marine clerks and foremen could have refused to cross union picket lines, potentially disrupting vessel handling, container movements and terminal access. The settlement follows more than a year of negotiations.

The previous labour agreement expired in July 2025, with successive extensions allowing operations to continue while the two sides negotiated a replacement. The union had authorised strike action ahead of the latest contract deadline on 21 November.

Negotiations resumed on 20 November with federal mediation after earlier talks failed to produce an agreement. Before the settlement, PMA had offered a $3,200 one-time bonus per worker and wage increases that would lift average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000.

The proposal also included fully employer-paid healthcare for active workers and retirees, valued at more than $62,000 annually, and pension benefits of up to $93,200 a year for the longest-serving employees.

The financial terms and duration of the tentative agreement have not been disclosed. It remains unclear which elements of the employers' earlier proposal were included in the settlement.