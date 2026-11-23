The maritime sector attracted just $10.5bn in direct climate finance between 2018 and 2023, accounting for only 0.14% of global climate financing, a study published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) shows.

The findings expose a wide gap between recorded investment and the estimated $1.2 trillion to $1.6 trillion needed to decarbonise maritime transport by 2050. Annual capital requirements are estimated at $40bn to $60bn between 2030 and 2050.

The study, Maritime Climate Finance Landscape, was prepared with Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) under the IMO's GHG-SMART programme.

Tracked financing more than doubled from $2.1bn in 2022 to $4.7bn in 2023, with compound annual growth of 49% over the six-year period. However, much of the increase was driven by a relatively small number of major projects rather than sustained investment across the industry.

Alternative fuel production and distribution attracted $2.5bn in 2023, while port infrastructure received $1.4bn. Together, the two segments accounted for 83% of direct maritime climate finance that year.

Across 2018-2023, ports accounted for 39% of financing, alternative fuels 24%, maritime operations and technologies 11%, and shipbuilding and recycling just 0.02%. Public sources provided 53% of the total, compared with 47% from private investors. Market-rate debt accounted for 61% of financing, while grants represented 12%.

The study also found major disparities in funding for developing economies. Small island developing states (SIDS) received $400m and least developed countries (LDCs) $1.1bn, together accounting for 14% of tracked maritime climate finance.

The two groups secured 68% of maritime climate adaptation funding, largely for port resilience, but only around 1.5% of financing for emissions-reduction measures.

In Bangladesh, development of Matarbari port accounted for much of the $830m recorded for LDCs in 2023, highlighting the influence of individual infrastructure projects on annual funding figures.

The study cautions that domestic government spending and private investment in vessel retrofits, energy efficiency and shipbuilding are not fully captured. The $10.5bn therefore represents tracked direct financing, not a quantified funding shortfall. It calls for improved financial reporting, investment-ready projects and greater use of concessional financing, guarantees and risk-sharing mechanisms to attract private capital.

The IMO is a London-based specialised United Nations agency responsible for maritime safety, security and the prevention of pollution from ships. Its 2023 greenhouse gas strategy targets net-zero emissions from international shipping by or around 2050.