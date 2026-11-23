Turkmenistan is prepared to grant Kyrgyzstan preferential terms for cargo handled at Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Caspian Sea, the Kyrgyz government confirmed.

The offer emerged during talks in Ashgabat between Erlist Akunbekov, Kyrgyzstan's deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and minister of water resources, agriculture and processing industry, and Mammet Akmammedov, Turkmenistan's deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers responsible for transport and communications.

Akmammedov confirmed Turkmenistan's willingness to extend preferential conditions to Kyrgyz cargo passing through the port.

The proposed concessions could facilitate transit shipments between Central Asia and Europe, although no specific tariff reductions, eligible cargo categories or implementation dates have been disclosed.

The agreement is part of wider efforts to develop freight connections along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which links Central Asian transport networks with Europe through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan.

The officials also discussed the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, currently under construction, as a potential link in a multimodal corridor connecting China with European markets through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The proposed corridor is intended to increase cargo volumes, shorten transit times and improve the competitiveness of international freight services. Both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on transport infrastructure, logistics and transit operations.

The talks coincided with the seventh meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission, held in Ashgabat on 18 and 19 November. The meeting was chaired by Turkmenistan's energy minister Annageldy Saparov and Akunbekov and concluded with the signing of a protocol. No specific port tariff arrangements were announced.

Preferential access to Turkmenbashi has been under discussion for several years. In December 2022, Turkmenistan expressed readiness to consider reduced transit tariffs for cargo moving along a proposed route linking Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Russia through the ports of Turkmenbashi and Astrakhan.

Turkmenbashi International Seaport is a state organisation under Turkmenistan's Turkmendenizderyayollary agency. Its modern facilities opened in May 2018 and comprise container, general cargo, bulk cargo, polypropylene and passenger-ferry terminals. The port has an annual design capacity of 17 million tonnes of cargo, including 400,000 TEU of container-handling capacity.