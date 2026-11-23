Canada's federal government and the province of Ontario have committed C$250m ($174.2m) to build a new cargo port in Sault Ste. Marie, northern Ontario, project developer HOPA Ports confirmed on 20 November.

The investment will finance a multimodal facility designed to expand Great Lakes shipping capacity and provide northern Canadian industries with additional access to domestic and international markets.

The federal government will contribute up to C$125m ($87.1m) through the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund, while Ontario will provide a C$125m ($87.1m) repayable loan. The city of Sault Ste. Marie has separately approved up to C$15m ($10.5m), subject to federal and provincial funding.

The Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) will develop the facility on a 98-hectare (243-acre) site along the St. Marys River.

The project includes two berths capable of handling vessels operating on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, a rail transloading terminal, cargo-handling facilities, road connections, utilities and land for industrial development.

Ontario expects annual cargo capacity to increase from 627,400 tonnes to 2.4m tonnes. Federal authorities have issued a higher forecast of more than 3.5m tonnes annually by 2031. The difference between the projections remains unexplained.

The new port will handle cargoes linked to steelmaking, mining, critical minerals, forestry, agriculture and manufacturing. It is intended to connect northern Ontario producers with markets in southern Canada and overseas.

The development would establish the first public, multi-user marine port between Thunder Bay and southern Ontario.

HOPA estimates construction will support approximately 1,270 jobs, while port-related operations could sustain up to 4,750 direct and indirect jobs annually and generate C$933m ($650.1m) in annual economic output.

HOPA president and chief executive Ian Hamilton said the project would “help link Northern Ontario’s resources and industrial production with manufacturers, processors and export markets”.

Planning, environmental assessments, regulatory reviews and Indigenous consultations are scheduled for 2027. Site preparation could begin in 2028, followed by major construction in 2029. Completion is targeted for 2031, subject to regulatory approvals.

The project has faced criticism from Garden River First Nation over the consultation process. Chief Karen Bell said the community had received only an executive summary of the business report. Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the municipality had engaged with Garden River and Batchewana First Nations and would continue discussions as the project progresses.

HOPA Ports is a Canadian federal port authority established under the Canada Marine Act as a non-share capital corporation. Its network includes port and industrial properties in Hamilton, Oshawa and the Niagara region, covering more than 1,400 acres and accommodating over 180 tenant companies.