Yemen's Houthi forces are reportedly constructing a network of tunnels, trenches and fortified positions overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially establishing a long-term capability to attack merchant ships at close range, the Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats Project said in an assessment.

The construction includes underground trenches, earth berms extending for kilometres and defensive positions along Yemen's coast and surrounding hills. Military sources and eyewitnesses indicate that the fortifications are intended to protect armoured vehicles, weapons and military personnel from Saudi air strikes.

Dozens of snipers have reportedly been deployed to positions overlooking the strait, while security around Houthi forces on Mayyun Island has been tightened. Radar equipment is also being moved into the area to track passing vessels.

Concrete reinforcement work on Jabal Kahbub, southwest of Taiz, has raised concerns that the elevated positions could accommodate missile and drone launchers. Improved radar coverage could also enable attacks on commercial shipping using short-range weapons, including artillery.

The military build-up follows the withdrawal of Yemeni government-aligned forces, including Southern Armed Forces units, from positions around Dhubab Airport and the Bab el-Mandeb coastal plain on 15 November.

Houthi fighters subsequently occupied abandoned positions and advanced east towards Jabal Kharaz, approximately 100 km west of Aden.

Abu Zara'a Abdulrahman al-Muharrami, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said the redeployment was intended to protect Aden and neighbouring governorates and strengthen defensive lines.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains a substantial threat rating for the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb. It recorded 77 transits by cargo-carrying vessels above 1,000 dwt between 15 and 18 November.

The historical average was approximately 61 vessels a day in 2023.

UK Maritime Trade Operations said shipping transits remained about 22% below levels recorded before restrictions on Saudi-linked shipping were announced in July. No attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea or Bab el-Mandeb had been reported since 24 August.

Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a key passage on the maritime trade route between Europe and Asia through the Suez Canal.