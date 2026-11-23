Singapore Shipping Corporation (SSC) has ordered two 7,000-car-capacity LNG dual-fuel car carriers from Chinese shipbuilder Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in a $210m fleet renewal programme, the company confirmed on 21 November.

The two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) will be built under contracts with GSI and China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC). The first vessel is scheduled for delivery around 31 March 2031, followed by the second around 30 June 2031.

The shipbuilding contracts have a combined value of $187m, or $93.5m per vessel. The estimated $210m acquisition cost also covers financing expenses, stores, spare parts and other supplies.

Both newbuildings will feature LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems capable of operating on gas or conventional marine fuels.

The investment comes as approximately 80% of SSC's existing fleet approaches the end of its economic useful life, bringing higher maintenance and dry-docking costs, tighter environmental requirements and fewer chartering opportunities for ageing vessels.

Executive chairman Ow Chio Kiat said: "Although the car-carrier market has benefited from favourable supply and demand conditions in recent years, our decision to invest in these vessels is not predicated on the continuation of current market conditions." "Rather, it reflects our recognition that fleet renewal is essential to SSC’s long-term future."

SSC is also considering acquiring up to four PCTCs for a combined consideration of up to $400m, although only two vessels have been contracted.

The $187m contractual consideration represents 215.89% of SSC's market capitalisation under Singapore Exchange rules. The exchange has granted a conditional waiver from shareholder approval requirements, subject to conditions including irrevocable voting undertakings covering more than 50% of issued shares. SSC had secured undertakings representing 49.42% as of 21 November.

The shipowner plans to finance construction through internal resources and external borrowing, with payments spread over the building period. It reported approximately $106m in cash and bank balances, which management projects could increase to $135m by 2030.

SSC is a Singapore-incorporated shipping and logistics group with origins dating to Hai Sun Hup Co, established in 1935. Its operations include ship management, shipping agency, terminal services and logistics. The group previously operated containerships, bulk carriers and tankers.

GSI is a Chinese shipbuilding enterprise engaged in commercial and specialised vessel construction.

CSTC is a Chinese ship trading enterprise involved in international vessel construction and export contracts.