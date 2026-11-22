India has launched an initiative to strengthen joint training and coordinated emergency response to protect merchant ship crews, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed following the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, the Philippines.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Seafarers' Safety Initiative as part of efforts to improve maritime security and cooperation among countries participating in the summit.

"Our seas are the lifelines of our shared prosperity," Modi said, stressing the need to protect international shipping and freedom of navigation. He warned that commercial ships and seafarers were being targeted on international waterways, while conflicts were putting increasing pressure on global food, fuel and fertiliser supplies.

The initiative is intended to strengthen cooperation in joint training and emergency response. India has not announced a budget, implementation timetable, participating maritime agencies or locations for training activities.

The announcement comes amid continued threats to commercial shipping in the Middle East. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) had recorded 138 confirmed maritime incidents in the region as of 17 November 2026, with 25 confirmed seafarer fatalities.

India is the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers after the Philippines. Its maritime workforce reached 311,936 in 2026, accounting for 12.16% of the global total, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report.

Separately, at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, India proposed a long-term maritime cooperation plan covering connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, coast guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and seafarer security.

The East Asia Summit was established in 2005 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation on regional and international issues. It brings together 19 countries, comprising the 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and eight partners: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. The 2026 summit was hosted by the Philippines under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.