China's Jiangnan Shipyard has ranked the most expensive of three bids first in a tender for an artificial intelligence-powered shipbuilding data management platform, naming Beijing Digital China Cloud Computing as its preferred contractor with an offer of CNY 6.58m ($986,000), an official procurement notice shows.

The Shanghai-based shipbuilder placed the Digital China subsidiary ahead of CSSC (Zhejiang) Marine Technology, which offered CNY 6.28m ($941,000), and Shanghai DataCVG Software System, which submitted the lowest bid of CNY 4.88m ($731,000).

The preferred offer is CNY 1.7m ($255,000), or nearly 35%, above the lowest bid. The procurement notice does not explain why the highest-priced proposal was ranked first or disclose detailed technical specifications for the AI platform.

All three bidders met the tender's qualification requirements and proposed completing the project within five months of contract signing. The selection remains provisional, with objections accepted until 25 November. The notice does not confirm a final contract award or signed agreement.

The procurement carries reference number CSSC-07-261012-037, with ZC26G270759 assigned as the tender agency's internal reference.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Based on Changxing Island in Shanghai, the company builds commercial and naval vessels and traces its origins to the Jiangnan Arsenal established in 1865.

Beijing Digital China Cloud Computing provides cloud computing, software and data services. It is controlled by Digital China Group through Shenzhen Digital China Cloud Computing following an internal ownership restructuring in November 2024. The parent group operates in enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud computing and software services.